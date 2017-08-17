NASCAR Truck: Brad Keselowski Racing shutting down at end of season

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski will shutter operations of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, Brad Keselowski Racing, at the end of the current season, according to an announcement from the race team Thursday.

“The Truck Series is truly special to me, given my family’s ties to the history of the sport, and this decision comes with much contemplation,” Keselowski said. “But for a number of reasons, and as I plan for the longterm future, I’ve decided not to field a team in 2018.”

The Keselowski family previously ran a team in the Truck Series under the K Automotive banner.

BKR began Truck Series competition in 2008 and has stats that include nine wins. Keselowski has driven for his own team in limited Truck Series schedules, while providing full-time rides for series regulars. This year, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are driving full-time for Brad Keselowski Racing.

Briscoe is in position to make the 2017 Truck Series playoffs by sitting fourth in the points standings with two races remaining in the regular season. Cindric is 10th in points.

“My goal with BKR was to create a top-tier team which would allow me to give back to the sport by creating opportunities and quality experience for others, whether they be drivers, mechanics, engineers, or support personnel,” Keselowski’s statement read. “With outstanding leadership from BKR’s GM Jeremy Thompson, assistance from Team Penske, and the support of our longtime partners Cooper Standard and Horizon Global, we were able to successfully achieve this goal. I am very proud of this and intend to do my best to help my BKR team members stay and grow in the sport. I am also incredibly appreciative of the great relationships we have developed with our partners over the years. The team has also provided me with meaningful experience as a team owner. I’ve never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport. And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now. Part of that preparation is seeking to develop an advanced engineering and manufacturing company that would be housed out of our 78,000 square foot facility in Statesville and ultimately help to support this vision.”

Keselowski recently signed a contract extension to remain as driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series. During contract negotiations, Keselowski stated publicly that support for his Truck Series team was something that was important to him in either re-upping with Penske or going elsewhere. A deal with a Ford driver development program put Briscoe in one of the BKR trucks for 2017.

In a blog on his BradRacing.com site, Keselowski said NASCAR’s rule change to further limit Cup Series drivers’ participation in the Truck and Xfinity series next year was not a factor in his decision to shutter operations of BKR. He did, though, say he could not longer justify losing money, especially as he gets older.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).