NASCAR Truck: Brandon Jones scores first series win at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Brandon Jones, driver of the #51 DuPont Air Filtration/Menards Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones claimed his first-career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in the Pocono Organics 150. The winwas Kyle Busch Motorsports’ fifth win in the last six Truck Series races at Pocono.

“I think there’s so much that he (team owner Kyle Busch) provides for us,” Jones said. “We were all on a call with him last night after the Cup race, and he gave us so much information that led to this in today. It’s a group effort, and I can’t do it by myself. I have to have all that stuff to tie the pieces in.”

Austin Hill finished second, and Sheldon Creed was third. Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Creed took the lead on the opening lap and dominated the first half of the 60-lap race, including stage wins on laps 15 and 30. He gave up to lead to make his only pit stop of the race during a caution after winning second stage.

The Truck Series race at Pocono originally was scheduled to be the first race of a Saturday NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono, but rain forced postponement to Sunday, making it the first race of three at the track Sunday. When the race finally got underway, it was caution-filled, with the yellow flag waving nine times, a record for series competition at Pocono. The red flag also was displayed twice in the opening 15-lap stage, both times for track cleanup following crashes.

Zane Smith and Derek Kraus led laps early in the second half of the race after pit strategies varied in the first half. Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Christian Eckes and Jones moved into the top-two positions soon after a restart that followed a lap-35 caution.

Jones, then, inherited the lead from his teammate when Eckes wrecked while leading on lap 49. Eckes reported to his team that he felt he had a tire going down. Eckes had sustained damage on pit road in an incident with Chase Purdy after the second stage.

Creed took the lead from Jones in turn two after the final restart with two laps remaining in the race, but the two drivers challenged each other on the final lap before Jones retook the lead and pulled away.

“First off, everyone that makes this possible for me to come and play in this Truck Series,” Jones said. “When I first started racing in my life, I saw the 51 late model and said I wanted to race with Kyle Busch Motorsports one day and win races. We finally did it. We’ve been close in the past. Menards was on our Tundra, Dupont and those guys do so much for us in our sport. That was a heck of a battle and I know it was fun to watch on TV. It was really fun for me there. Got a heck of a push there from the 38 (Gilliland); that was really fun. All in all, great day and I’m pretty pumped. Got another one too so maybe we can get it done.”

After losing the lead to Jones, Creed lost second to Hill.

Ross Chastain finished sixth, Brett Moffitt was seventh, Stewart Friesen eighth, Tyler Ankrum ninth, and Derek Kraus rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Pocono Organics 150:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).