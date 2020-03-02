NASCAR Truck: Brennan Poole in running for Kyle Busch ‘bounty’

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Brennan Poole poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Since NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, the parent company of NASCAR Truck Series title sponsor Gander RV & Outdoors, offered a combined $100,000 “bounty” to any Cup Series driver who could beat reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in a Truck Series race in 2020, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have taken the challenge. What seems to have been overlooked, though, is that Cup Series rookie Brennan Poole already had announced he’d be entering several Truck Series races with On Point Motorsports this year.

The $100,000 prize was offered after Busch won the Strat 200 Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21. It was Busch’s seventh-consecutive Truck Series wins, including all five of the series races he entered in 2019 and dating back to the 2018 season. Harvick was first to offer $50,000 to a Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a Truck Series race. Then, Lemonis jumped on board and matched Harvick’s $50,000. If no Cup Series driver successfully completes the challenge, a donation will be made to the Bundle of Joy Fund, a charitable effort by Busch and his wife, Samantha, to assist families dealing with fertility issues.

In addition to the race at LVMS, Busch also plans to enter Truck Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14, Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 20, Texas Motor Speedway on March 27 and Kansas Speedway on May 30. Poole has plans to enter all of those races, among a few others. Busch, as a Cup Series veteran, may only enter five Truck Series races per season. Poole, though, isn’t under the same restrictions as a Cup Series rookie.

Elliott has announced plans to challenge Busch at Atlanta and Kansas and Larson at Homestead-Miami. Elliott and Larson both will drive the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

Poole has one-career top-five finish in 18 Truck Series races — a second at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last year. Busch is the all-time winningest driver in the Truck Series with 57 wins in 151 races.

Meanwhile, one of Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin, approached Kyle Busch Motorsports to challenge the KBM owner for the prize, but the team refused to accept Hamlin’s monetary offer to drive a KBM truck in one of the races in which Busch is entered.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).