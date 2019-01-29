NASCAR Truck: Brennan Poole joins On Point Motorsports

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, poses with his car during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 1, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole is returning to full-time NASCAR competition this year. On Point Motorsports announced Monday that Poole will drive the No. 30 Toyota for the team in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“I am extremely excited about driving for On Point Motorsports this season,” Poole said. “From the very first moment I set foot in the On Point Motorsports facility, I continue to be so impressed with what the team has put together for the 2019 season. We have a great opportunity to surprise a lot of people and we are ready to go racing.”

Poole made two starts in the Truck Series last year for NextGen Motorsports, posting a best finish of 15th at Texas Motor Speedway. In all, he has three-career Truck Series starts, the other coming in 2015.

Poole last competed full-time in NASCAR in 2017, running full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016 and 2017 for Chip Ganassi Racing. He also ran a partial schedule in the Xfinity Series for the now-defunct HScott Motorsports in 2015. In 83-career Xfinity Series races, Poole has eight top-fives and 36 top-10 finishes.

On Point Motorsports still is a new team to the Truck Series, with five series starts with three different drivers to its credit in 2018.

“We have put a tremendous amount of sweat and tears into the development of On Point Motorsports, and the results show when a driver of the caliber of Brennan Poole is excited about being a part of this,” On Point Motorsports Manager Steven Lane said. “We have worked very hard as an organization to build this program, and we are very excited to welcome a driver with the talents of Brennan to our team. We definitely have some exciting times ahead for all of us.”

