NASCAR Truck: Brennan Poole out at On Point Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

As Brennan Poole has contested his first full season of NASCAR Cup Series competition, the Cup rookie also has been running full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. But Poole has lost his Truck Series ride with On Point Motorsports with 12 races remaining in the 2020.

Scott Lagasse Jr. will drive the truck in Sunday’s race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course before Danny Bohn assumes the seat for the final 11 races, beginning with an Aug. 21 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Lagasse has 30-career Truck Series starts, the last three of those coming in 2018. He has two-career top-fives and five-careeer top-10 finishes. Lagasse has contested two road-course races in the Truck Series, both in 2017 with Richard Childress Racing. he finished outside the top-20 in both races.

Bohn has three-careeer Truck Series start, all coming last year with On Point. His best finish was eighth at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The 2020 season was Poole’s second with On Point Motorsports. He has 27-career starts, including 24 with On Point, resulting in a best finish of second at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway among four-career top-10 finishes.

