NASCAR Truck: Brennan Poole returns at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole is making his returnto NASCAR national-level competition on Saturday as driver of the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Texas race will be Poole’s first NASCAR race of 2021.



Poole had surgery on a broken wrist in early march and announced shortly after the procedure that he’d be sidelined until June or July.



“I’m excited to be working with On Point Motorsports again and grateful to be back behind the wheel after my injury,” Poole said. “Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Poole ran 11 Truck Series races for the No. 30 team last season, posting a best finish of 12th at Kansas Speedway. In all, he has 27-career Truck Series starts, resulting in one top-five and four top-10 finishes.



Poole also ran full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series last season for Rick Ware Racing, posting one top-10 in 35 starts, his only 35-career Cup Series starts, to date.



