NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffit begins playoffs with Bristol win

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 15: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Midnight Moon Moonshine Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 15, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series champion Brett Moffitt kicked off the 2019 series playoffs with a win Thursday night in the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It was his third win of the season.

“It was tough,” Moffitt said. “Our Silverado was strong on long runs, but it was hard to get fired off. So it was really tough just getting the first couple of laps under our belt after a restart. There’s no more important win than right now for the season, getting into the round of six, so we’ll take this and move on with it. We’re playing with house money now. We still want to go get points and ultimately win races and get playoff points to set ourselves up with a little safety net for the next round. But now we’ll just go and race to win, and the pressure’s off.”

For the win, Moffitt had to hold off Chandler Smith in the closing laps of the 200-lap race. Smith finished a career-best second in his third-career Truck Series start.

“He was just better all day,” Smith said of Moffitt. “We fought back early in the race. We got up to the 45 (Ross Chastain) and Brett. We needed just a little bit more to sit where he is right now. I can’t thank Rudy (Fugle, crew chief). I can’t thank KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), iBUYPOWER, Toyota enough for this incredible opportunity. We’ve definitely made the most of it.”

Smith was the only non-playoff driver to finish Thursday night’s race in the top-five. Other top-five finishers included Ross Chastain in third, Stewart Friesen in fourth, and Grant Enfinger fifth.

Moffitt, Enfinger and Chastain were the only three lap leaders throughout the race, and Chastain and Moffitt were the two stage winners in the first 110 laps, with Chastain running up front at the end of stage one on lap 55 and Enfinger at lap 110, the final lap of the second stage. By the checkered flag, Chastain led a race-high 78 laps.

Moffitt and Chastain started the race on the front row with Moffitt on the pole. Chastain took the lead on a lap-11 restart and ran up front the remainder of the opening stage.

Moffit took the lead on a lap-67 restart, and Chastain retook it on lap 84. In the final 10 laps of the second stage, the two drivers traded the lead back-and-forth before Moffitt moved into the lead on the final lap of the stage.

Enfinger, who was the only playoff driver at the end of the opening stage in 11th, was in the lead for the restart at the beginning of the final stage when he stayed out after Moffitt made their first and only pit stops of the race. Moffitt was still near the front, but Chastain wound up in the back after a pit-road penalty.

Despite having older tires, Enfinger was able to remain up front until he was overtaken by Moffitt on a lap 174 restart. Meanwhile, Chastain was back inside the top-five by the time the yellow flag waved a lap later. He was back inside the top-three by the final restart with three laps remaining.

The yellow flag waved 12 times in the race, with several playoff drivers involved in on-track incidents. Friesen’s top-five finish came after involvement in an incident with fellow-playoff driver Matt Crafton on lap 151. Feeling he had been wrong by Crafton, Friesen made those feelings known with a little more contact during the resulting caution.

By the end of the race, Johnny Sauter and rookie Tyler Ankrum were the only two playoff drivers not in the top-10. Sauter finished just outside the top-10 in 11th after an incident with John Hunter Nemechek on lap 76. Ankrum wound up 20th, six laps down after struggling with a fuel pickup line problem.

Playoff drivers Crafton and Austin Hill finished seventh and 10th, respectively. Other top-10 finishers included Sheldon Creed in sixth, Ben Rhodes in eighth and Todd Gilliland ninth.

Below, is the finishing order of the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

