NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffit declared Iowa winner after Chatain’s truck fails inspection

Ross Chastain became the first driver across all of NASCAR’s national series to be stripped a win in 2019. After leading 141 laps of the 200-lap M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Instead, Brett Moffitt, the driver thought to be the runner-up to Chastain, was, instead, declared the winner after Chastain’s No. 44 Niece Motorsports truck was found to be too low in post-race inspection.

Chastain’s Niece Motorsports team plans to appeal its disqualification, claiming damage the No. 44 truck sustained in the race resulted in the failed inspection.

Chastain took the lead on the final lap of the first 60-lap stage of the race and led the remaining laps, including two stage wins. Moffitt moved into second early in the 80-lap third stage of the race and ran second to Chastain for the remainder of the race.

The win is Moffitt’s first of the season. It’s the second-consecutive win at Iowa, though, as he also was the winner of the 2018 M&Ms 200.

Chastain won at Kansas Speedway earlier in the season but that win doesn’t secure him a position in the playoffs, as he was then collecting NASCAR Xfinity Series points. He changed his eligibility to the Truck Series two races to go. To get into the playoffs, he’ll need to win a race and get inside the top-20 of the driver standings. As a result of his disqualification, he’ll only receive last-place points.

Below, is the finishing order of the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway:

