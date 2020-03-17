NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt fractures both legs in motorcycle accident

Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Plan B Sales Chevrolet

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors driver Brett Moffitt has undergone surgery to treat injuries sustained on a motocross bike, according to his GMS Racing team.

“GMS Racing No. 23 driver Brett Moffitt is recovering from surgery following an accident Sunday on a motocross bike in which he suffered a fracture in both of his legs,” a statement from GMS Racing on Monday read. “Moffitt is in very good spirits, and his doctors expect a full recovery. Rehabilitation is estimated to take up to six to eight weeks. GMS Racing wishes Moffitt a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to his return.”

The Truck Series schedule also is on hiatus, at least through May 3, as attempts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion, is fourth in the driver standings after the completion of the first two races of the 2020 season. He is in his second year with GMS Racing. In his first year with GMS, Moffitt won four races and was among the final four drivers contesting the 2019 Truck Series title. In all, he has 11-career Truck Series wins in 61 races.

Moffitt also has contested all four of the NASCAR Xfinity Series races, so far, in 2020.

