NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt claims fifth win of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt claimed his fifth win of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season Friday night at ISM Raceway near Phoenix when he took the checkered flag in the Lucas Oil 150, the second-to-last race of the season. With the win, he became the third driver to move on to the championship round of the Truck Series playoffs, scheduled for Nov. 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter already had clinched championship-round slots by winning the first two races of the round two, or round of six.

“We just had a badass KOBE Toyopet Tundra,” Moffitt said. “I kind of screwed us by getting a speeding penalty there, but more importantly, it’s Veteran’s Day weekend, and I have to give a shout out to all those who have served and are currently serving. Also, very special to us, we have a steering wheel here, and it’s got Torie Costa Foundation on it, which is Scott Zipadelli’s (crew chief) daughter, who passed away from pancreatic cancer. It was her birthday yesterday, so I’m glad she was in the car with me, and I know this is going to mean a lot to our race team.”

Moffitt took his race-winning lead with a pass on Noah Gragson on a restart with three laps remaining in the 150-lap race. Gragson finished second and took the final playoff advancement spot on points.

“I just got run up the hill in turns one and two on the restart, and it was just hard racing, honestly,” Gragson said. “Beating and banging, that’s what ISM Raceway is all about. Main focus was to get to next weekend in Homestead, and obviously, I wanted this win, led a lot of laps early in the race and slid through my pit box and had to restart in the back, just a mistake on my part. We’re on to the next round, and that’s what we came here to do, obviously. Can’t thank all the Safelite AutoGlass KBM guys. They worked their tails off on this Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra, and I’m so thankful. Just a heartbreak, I thought we had it before that caution. It is what it is; we move onto next weekend, and I’ll take second and try to win the next one.”

Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Freisen rounded out the top-five. Despite the fourth-place finisher, Enfinger was eliminated from championship contention. Matt Crafton was the other driver eliminated after an 11th-place race finish.

Moffitt and Gragson also combined to lead the first 45-lap stage of the race, with Gragson starting on the pole and leading the first 32 laps before Moffitt took the lead on a lap-33 restart. After running first and second at the end of the opening stage, though, both drivers had problems on pit road. Gragson had trouble getting into his pit box, sliding through the box and getting too close to the pit wall to receive proper service for his team. Moffitt, meanwhile, was caught speeding.

Burton restarted up front for the second stage after pitting during the first caution and staying out at the end of the first stage. After taking the lead he ran up front for the duration of stage two for a stage win.

John Hunter Nemechek started the 60-lap third and final stage up front but spun with a flat tire while trying to hold off Enfinger for the lead on lap 128. The yellow flag that resulted turned into a red flag when Haley’s truck leaked oil around the race track. Haley retired from the race and wound up with a 24th-place finish.

Gragson took the lead on the restart that followed.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Tyler Ankrum, Sauter, Derek Kraus, Christian Eckes and Sheldon Creed.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Below, is the finishing order of the Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway: