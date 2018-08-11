NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt claims fourth win of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

The win of the Corrigan Oil 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday came down to a late-race battle between the series’ two 2018 wins leaders — Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffitt. Sauter led at the white flag, but as the two drivers approached the checkers, Moffitt inched ahead of Sauter for the win by 0.025 seconds over the Truck Series points leader. Moffitt’s latest win was his fourth of the season, tying him with Sauter for the most, so far, this season.

“I knew Johnny was fast, and our Toyota engine, we were lacking a little bit of raw speed today with that, but I was just really waiting to time it,” Moffitt said. “Aisin Group, Toyota and TRD – everything they do for us, they give us the right tools to get the job done. Pretty amazing that this little team has gone to victory lane four times now this year. I can’t thank Shige Hattori (team owner) and all these guys enough.”

Sauter took his final lead of the race with a pass on Todd Gilliland with 13 laps remaining in the 100-lap race, and Moffitt followed him through to take second.

“We were running wide open the whole last stint, there, once Johnny got out front, and I knew his truck was really fast,” Moffitt said. “I was making sure that if I was going to pass him, don’t give him enough time to get back by. I was able to time it right and side draft him to the line, there, and get off of him and pull away by a fender.”

John Hunter Nemechek finished third and Noah Gragson and Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger were the stage winners, with Friesen winning the first 20-lap stage and Enfinger the second.

Pole Sitter Gragson, Gilliland and Nemechek combined to lead the first 13 laps before Friesen took his first lead on lap 14.

Moffitt was up front early in the second stage after staying out during the caution that separated the first two stages. Enfinger took the lead on lap 27 and maintained that lead through the remaining 14 laps of the stage.

Gragson and Matt Crafton both led laps in the final 60-lap stage, each led a total of 18 laps throughout the race to tie for most laps led honors. Crafton finished the race in the 10th position.

Ben Rhodes finished sixth and Enfinger seventh. Friesen recovered from a pit-road penalty for improper fueling to finish eighth. Justin Haley was ninth.

