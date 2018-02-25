NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt gets first win for Hattori Racing Enterprises

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt took his first and only lead with two laps remaining in an overtime restart in the Active Pest Control 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday and raced to his second-career win in the Truck Series and the first for his Hattori Racing Enterprises team.

“First of all, I have to thank Shige (Hattori, team owner), AISIN, TRD and Mark Cronquist and JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) engines and just everyone out here,” Moffitt said. “This is unbelievable to even be in a race car at this point, let alone in victory lane.”

Noah Gragson finished second and Johnny Sauter was third.

“I came from ninth, and I think I was in second halfway down the back straight away on that first lap,” Gragson said. “It was pretty hectic there at the end. I made a mistake there on pit road that cost us probably a position or two, but everything happens for a reason. Restarting ninth and coming all the way to second and that’s that.”

Ben Rhodes salvaged a fourth-place finish after struggling with an engine issue throughout the race.

Rhodes’ ThorSport racing teammate Matt Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Kyle Busch led a race-high 67 laps and won the second 40-lap stage, but after taking two tires during his final pit stop, heading into the overtime restart, a tire came off the truck. As a result, Busch wound up 21st at the finish, and his crew chief and some other crew members face possible suspensions.

Kyle Busch Motorsports won both of the 40-lap stages, with Noah Gragson taking the first and his boss and teammate Busch, the second.

Although Busch started on the pole, Gragson took the lead on the first lap and led the entire opening stage. He gave up the lead, though, on pit road between the two 40-lap stages, and Sauter and Crafton restarted on the front row.

Crafton and Sauter both led laps early in the second stage before Busch took the lead on lap 53. Sauter got off pit road ahead of Busch during the caution at the end of the second stage to retake the lead, but with 38 laps remaining, Busch reassume the top spot.

Busch led until the final pit-stop miscue.

Myatt Snider was up front for the final restart of the race after taking only two tires on his final stop. With several drivers taking four, he slipped back to seventh by the checkered flag.

“I knew the 13 (Snider) was a sitting duck (on the final restart), and I just wanted to get a good restart. Hopefully, they got into a battle behind us and they did; it’s pretty surreal,” Moffitt said.

Stewart Friesen was sixth, Jesse Little eighth, Grant Enfinger ninth, and Austin Dillon was 10th.

