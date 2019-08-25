NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt goes two-for-two in playoffs with Canada win

BOWMANVILLE,ON – AUGUST 24: Brett Moffitt #24 driving the CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet practices during the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Gander Nascar Outdoor Truck Series event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 24, 2019 in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brett Moffitt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt claimed his second-straight Truck Series win Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 to go two-for-two in the first two races of the 2019 series playoffs. The win was his fourth win, overall, of the season, so far, and his fourth-straight in playoff action, dating back to the final two races of his championship season.

“I’d say we are hitting our stride at the right time,” Moffitt said. “Before, it was like we were missing a little bit everywhere, and now we’re hitting on all cylinders, so this is great.”

Road-course ringer Alex Tagliani finished a distant second, just over five seconds behind Moffitt, holding off Ben Rhodes for the position. Sheldon Creed finished fourth. Austin Hill was fifth, making him the only playoff driver other than Moffitt to finish in the top-five.

Moffitt’s dominance in Sunday’s race began from the pole. He led the entire 20-lap opening stage before varying pit strategies shuffled him back several positions for the second 20-lap stage. After pitting on lap 31, during a lap-30 caution for Dan Corcoran, Moffitt stayed out when the second stage ended to restart up front for the 24-lap third stage. He maintained his lead for the remaining distance of the 64-lap race. By the checkered flag, Moffitt was credited with 44 laps led.

That caution was the only yellow flag of the race for an on-track incident and barely put Moffitt in his fuel window to go the remaining distance. He ran out of fuel during his celebratory burnout.

After several drivers outside the playoffs pitted in the final six laps of the opening stage, playoff drivers stayed out with hopes of racking up points, and the eight championship candidates wound up comprising the top-eight in the running order at lap 20.

Those drivers and other who had yet to pit, though, pitted after the first stage ended, and as a result, restarted for stage two behind those who stayed out between the two stages after pitting earlier.

Rhodes was up front to start the second stage, but he gave up the lead to, like Moffitt, pit on lap 31. Moffitt and Friesen were the only two playoff drivers who pitted during that caution, while the other six playoff drivers stayed out to be up front or near the front when the second stage ended at lap 40.

Playoff driver Ross Chastain led those six drivers to take the stage-two win. Moffitt was in the back of the top-10 at stage-two end, and Friesen was just outside the top-10 in 11th.

Playoff drivers finished sixth through ninths, with Johnny Sauter in sixth for the third-straight Canada race. Stewart Friesen was seventh after starting the race in the back in a backup truck because of a practice crash Saturday. Chastain and Tyler Ankrum, 2019’s top rookie, finished eighth and ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: COMING SOON

