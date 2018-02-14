NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt replaces Ryan Truex at Hattori Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt will be the driver of the No. 16 Toyota for Hattori Racing Enterprises in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, replacing Ryan Truex, who moved on to Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Moffitt’s move to Hattori is a reunion for the driver and team, as Moffitt drove for team owner Shige Hattori in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2012 and 2013 and a Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn in 2013.

“This is an awesome opportunity for me to reunite with Shige Hattori and get back into a position to win races”, Moffitt said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with so many familiar faces. I believe the people in place at HRE are the right group for us to find a lot of success.”

Moffitt also will reunite with crew chief Scott Zipadelli. Zipadelli, Moffitt’s crew chief for 2018 at Hattori, was his crew chief for a partial Truck Series schedule with Red Horse Racing in 2016. Moffitt raced for Red Horse Racing the last two seasons, but found himself without a ride when Red Horse shuttered operations after the fifth race of the 2017 season.

Moffitt has 13-career starts in the Truck Series, coming between 2013 and 2017. He has one-career win, coming at Michigan in 2016 with Zipadelli as his crew chief.

“Working with Zippy again makes this opportunity even better,” Moffitt said. “We had a great stretch together a couple years ago, especially winning at Michigan. Hopefully, we can do that again, because Zippy, Shige, and everyone at HRE have built an impressive program over the last two years.”

Most of Moffitt’s NASCAR national-level starts have come in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has 45-career Cup Series starts with a best finish of eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2015. He also has two-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of ninth at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2012.

