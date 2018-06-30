NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt scores a third 2018 win at Chicagoland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt and the Hattori Racing Enterprises team have struggled to secure enough sponsorship to keep their No. 16 Toyota on track, full-time, throughout the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, but so far, so good. One thing Moffitt and company hasn’t struggled with, though, is on-track performance. Less than a week after not knowing whether or not they’d be able to get to Friday night’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Moffitt drove the No. 16 to victory lane to celebrate his third win of the season, 11 races in. With his latest win, Moffitt is just one victory shy of season-leader Johnny Sauter’s four trips to victory lane.

“I have to thank Fr8Auctions, our partners at TRD and Toyota that have gotten us to this point in the year and Shige Hattori (team owner),” Moffitt said. “This is great. We didn’t know if we were coming, like you said. To be here in victory lane, it’s an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard. I feel like we threw away a couple of wins this season. I hate it for the No. 8 (John Hunter Nemechek), whatever happened to him, vut we’ll take it however we can get it right now.”

Moffitt took the white flag of the 150-lap race in second position as John Hunter Nemechek led. But after leading a race-high 64 laps, Nemechek blew his engine on the final lap. He still managed a top-10 finish, though, finishing seventh.

“Just don’t have any luck this year,” Nemechek said. “Tonight was a real heartbreak.”

Ben Rhodes finished second, and Sauter was third after overcoming a problematic pit stop during the last caution on lap 121 when his team had a problem with its jack. As a result of the issue, Sauter had to make an additional pit stop to tighten lug nuts.

Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

Nemechek won the first 35-lap stage and and Gragson the second 35-lap stage. After starting on the front row, Gragson and Dalton Sargeant combined to lead the first 34 laps, but Nemechek was able to get by Gragson on the final lap of the opening stage for the stage win.

Gragson took the lead on the restart at the beginning of the second stage and led throughout the stage.

“I started off good and just didn’t have the grip that I needed, there, after the second stage,” Gragson said. “Just thankful to be out here racing. P4 — we’ll take it, and it was a good points day.”

Nemechk’s 64 laps led came, primarily, in the final stage after he took the lead by getting out of the pits first during the caution at the end of the second stage. Moffitt took the top spot from him on lap 88, but 10 laps later, Nemechek was back up front. The two drivers traded the lead back and forth after the final caution before Nemechek was able to take command of the position.

Other top-10 finishers included Justin Haley in sixth, Grant Enfinger eighth, Austin Hill ninth, and Myatt Snider in 10th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).