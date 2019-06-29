NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt wins again at Chicagoland

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 28: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 GMS Chevrolet, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 28, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt finished first for the first time this year Friday night in the Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. But it was his second win of the season, both coming in the last three racing, adding to his win from a couple of weeks earlier when he was declared the winner at Iowa Speedway in Newton after Ross Chastain’s truck failed post-race inspection. Friday night’s win also was the second-consecutive NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win at Chicagoland for the reigning Truck Series champion.

“It’s been a rough start to the year, but we’re getting it rolling now,” Moffitt said. “We didn’t have the results early, but it’s getting a lot better now.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones took runner-up honors, while Truck Series regulars Stewart Friesen, Harrison Burton and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

“We put ourselves in position to learn a bit and that’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a truck race,” Jones, a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular, said. “We’ve got two more with these guys.”

Moffitt dominated the second half of the 150-lap race after getting out of the pits first during the caution at the end of the second stage that ended at lap 70. Friesen closed on the race leader as Grant Enfinger held up Moffitt, attempting to stay on the lead lap. But when Friesen and Joens waged a battle for second in the final 40 laps, Moffitt pulled away agaon.

Moffitt gave up his late-race lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 120, but when the cycle completed, he was back up front, pulling away from his closest competitors.

Enfinger had the dominant truck early in the race, leading 46 of the first 70 laps, but he was caught up in an incident also involving Austin Wayne Self and Spencer Davis on lap 79.

Enfinger and pole sitter Hill traded the lead back and forth following a restart after a lap-six caution, with Enfinger taking command of the lead on lap 13. On the final lap of the opening 35-lap stage, though, Jones passed him for the lead and stage win.

Enfinger was able to retake the lead from Jones on a lap-48 restart, and although Jones challenged for another stage win, Enfinger was able to remain up front to win stage two.

Enfinger and all three of his ThorSport teammates struggled in some form during Friday night’s race. Ben Rhodes headed to the garage with a smoking engine on the opening lap of the race, while teammate Johnny Sauter made extra pit stops throughout the event in attempts to remedy what seemed to be an engine problem.

“It’s just sickening,” Rhodes said. “It’s awful and puts us in a bad spot for the playoff picture. What hurts the most is I thought we had a truck that could win tonight. Just weird stuff has been happening. It was just oil dumping out of the main seal, didn’t show anything in qualifying, and it just starts doing it as I go through the gears coming up to the green. I don’t know what to say, just a big letdown.”

The fourth ThorSport driver, Matt Crafton, started the race in the back after an engine change. Then, Crafton lost positions during the final caution of the race when his truck stalled. He was able to climb back inside the top-10 by the checkered flag to finish eighth.

Other top-10 finishers included Todd Gilliland in sixth, Chastain in seventh, Anthony Alfredo in ninth and Dylan Lupton in 10th.

Below is the complete finishing order of the Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).