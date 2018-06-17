NASCAR Truck: Brett Moffitt wins in home state of Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt got a home state victory Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. It was his third-career Truck Series win.

“This is everything,” Moffitt said. “Being in my home state and on Father’s Day weekend, my dad has done everything for me in my career and been my rock my whole life. To be here in victory lane with the Destiny Homes Smart Series Toyota and everything they’ve done for us all year. Man, Noah (Gragson) was fast there at the end. It was hard holding him off, but everyone at Toyota does such a great job for us and a lot of strong Toyota finishes tonight and just can’t thank Shiggi (Hattori, truck owner) and everyone involved in this deal enough to give me the opportunity to be here. We didn’t know if we were going to Texas, and we are still uncertain about Chicago. We need some more sponsors on this truck and let us run for a championship.”

Moffitt led a race-high 76 laps — the final 76 laps of the race — but on the final lap, Noah Gragson nearly made a race-winning pass. Moffitt, though, made a cross-over move to stay up front for the win, relegating Gragson to second.

“I kind of lifted early, because people had been passing like that all race long, but being two truck lengths back, it would be almost impossible to make it stick, so I was expecting it and lifted early and rolled out and made sure I could turn under him and hoping the front tires had enough front grip to get down there,” Moffitt said.

Toyota swept the top-four of the finish order, with Gragson’s Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, pole sitter Harrison Burton, finishing third and David Gilliland fourth.

“We were so close to getting the win, there,” Gragson said of Moffitt. “Just so much fun racing at this track. I drove in there, I knew I had him, so I tried to do a video game like I play with my buddies, and I just overshot a little bit, committed to the gas and I hit the fence. Sorry to my guys at Kyle Busch Motorsports who build really fast Toyota Tundras. I want to say congrats to Brett Moffitt. I appreciate him running me clean.”

Series leader Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five.

John Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen were the winners of the two 60-lap stages, with Nemechek winning stage one and Friesen stage two.

After Burton started on the pole and led the first 30 laps of the race and of his career. Nemechek took his first lead on lap 51 and maintained it for the rest of the opening stage. Friesen took a lead on lap 77 that led to his stage-two win on lap 120.

After Moffitt took his one and only lead of the race, Friesen got caught up in a multi-truck incident that also included Nemechek and Crafton and resulted in the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 136. Nemechek retired from the race, taking his truck to the garage during the caution. Friesen was able to continue to a top-10 finish, ninth, after leading 48 laps.

Other top-10 finishers included Jesse Little in sixth, Cody Coughlin seventh, Christian Eckes in eighth and Myatt Snider 10th.

