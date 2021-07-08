NASCAR Truck: Brian Brown makes debut with KBM

By AMANDA VINCENT



Sprint car racing ace Brian Brown will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Friday night at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway in the Corn Belt 150. He’ll drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports 150.



Brown has significant sprint-car experience at Knoxville that includes 52 wins and four track championships in the 410 sprint car division and 16 wins and one championship in the 360 sprint car division. He also notched three-consecutive runner-up finishes in the Knoxville Nationals between 2012 in 2014.



“It’s so cool that I’m getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series debut at a track that is not only my favorite but a track that I’ve experienced a tremendous amount of success with my long-time partner Casey’s, and my newest partner Rowdy Energy collaborating to make this dream come true,” Brown said. “It’s been a lot of fun this year as a Rowdy Energy athlete to be able to introduce racing fans across the country to all of the great flavors that Kyle has created in his energy drink and interact with them when they share their appreciation for his product on social media. I’m excited that now they’ll be able to purchase Rowdy Energy easily at over 1800 Casey’s stores.”

In all, Brown has 185 sprint-car wins.



The No. 51 team won the only other dirt race on the 2021 Truck Series schedule at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel.



