NASCAR Truck: Bristol Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series closes its 2018 regular season Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with the UNOH 200. The race is the cap to a Thursday NASCAR doubleheader at Bristol, as the Truck Series race follows the Whelen Modified Tour. Also, the UNOH 200 is the first race of a weekend NASCAR national-level tripleheader, with the Xfinity Series racing at BMS Friday night and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday night.

The entry list for Thursday night’s race has 40 entries on it, but changes have been made since its release. The No. 63 MB Motorsports entry that was to be driven by J.J. Yeley and a No. 12 Young’s Motorsports entry have withdrawn, bringing the tally to 38 trucks, leaving a situation of two teams/drivers on the outside looking in after qualifying. Also, Kyle Busch Motorsports has made a driver change, replacing an ill Harrison Burton with Xfinity Series regular and reigning Truck Series champion Christopher Bell behind the wheel of its No. 51.

The only previous Truck Series winner at Bristol on the entry list for this year’s race there is 2012 winner Timothy Peters.

Qualifying for the UNOH 200 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Thursday, with the race to follow at 8:30. The series will make a rare appearance on major network TV, as the race will air live on FOX. Qualifying may be seen on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway: