NASCAR Truck: Bristol Motor Speedway qualifying heat starting grids

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ return to dirt for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the starting grid for the race, the first on dirt for the Truck Series since Eldora Speedway in 2019, will be set by four 15-lap heat races. Forty-four drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, so four drivers will not make the main event.

Mike Marlar, who finished fourth in his Truck Series debut at Eldora in 2019, will line up on the pole for the first 11-truck heat, alongside Tate Fogleman.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Myatt Snider will be the pole sitter for the second heat race, with Ryan Truex alongside in second.

Truck Series rookie Hailie Deegan will be on the pole for the third heat race, while Carson Hocevar lines up next to her in the second position.

The final heat race will have J.R. Heffner on the pole and Todd Gilliland next to him on the front row.

The lineups for the heats were set by a blind draw, with teams drawing in order of truck owner points. Seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are among the 44 entered for Saturday’s Truck Series race. They’re spread throughout the heat lineups, with a a high of three of them in the third heat race. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace and Kevin Harvick will line up eighth and 10th, respectively, in the first heat. Martin Truex Jr. will be the only Cup driver in the second heat, and he’ll start in the sixth position.

Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson with start eighth and ninth in heat three, with Chase Briscoe 11th. Ryan Newman will start third in the final heat.

Drivers will earn points for their finishes and the number of positions they improve from start to finish in their respective heat races. Those points will determine their starting positions in Saturday night’s main, with owner points standings settling ties.

The first heat is scheduled for an approximate 4:30 p.m. ET green flag. The Pinty’s Truck Race on dirt is slated for an approximate 8 p.m. start. The heat races and main will air live on FS1.

Below, are the starting grids for the four heat races:

