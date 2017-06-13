NASCAR Truck: Bryce Napier races for Jennifer Jo Cobb at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bryce Napier plans to drive for Jennifer Joe Cobb Racing in Saturday’s Drivin’ For Linemen 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park. He’ll also drive for JJCR in the following race June 23 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. Goals include racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedwasy later this season, after he turns 18, the minimum age requirement for racing on NASCAR’s larger tracks in the Truck Series.

“Bryce has earned some great opportunities and experience with some well-respected small NASCAR teams, so I have no doubt he will meet his goal to compete at Talladega shortly after his 18th birthday,” team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb said. “I am honored that our team can be a part of his journey, and I look forward working with him.”

The Gateway race will be Napier’s second start of the season and the fifth of the 17-year-old’s Truck Series career. His career-best finish, to date, was a 23rd in his debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last year, also for JJCR.

