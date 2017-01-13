NASCAR Truck: Cameron Hayley out at ThorSport Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two drivers from the 2016 four-driver ThorSport Racing roster aren’t expected to return to the team in 2017. As previously announced, Rico Abreu is out because of a lack of sponsorship. Cameron Hayley also won’t be returning to the team, also because of sponsorship issues, according to a report from Catchfence.com.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity I had at ThorSport Racing,” Hayley said. “Duke (Thorson), Rhonda (Thorson, truck owners), everyone at ThorSport treated me great, and I’m appreciative of the opportunity I had to be in competitive equipment and show what I am capable of. Unfortunately, the sponsorship didn’t materialize as we had hoped for this season, so I won’t be back.”

The other half of ThorSport’s driver line-up, two-time champion Matt Crafton and second-year driver Ben Rhodes, though, remain with the team.

Hayley raced with ThorSport Racing for two seasons as driver of the No. 13 Toyota in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Those two seasons, 2015 and 2016, have been Hayley’s only two full-time seasons in the Truck Series, to date. In all, he has 49-career starts in the Camping world Truck Series, resulting in 10-top-fives and 26 top-10s.

Last season, Hayley posted six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes, including two runner-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He finished 10th in the season-ending points standings.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)