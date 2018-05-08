NASCAR Truck: Camping World changes series name

By AMANDA VINCENT

Even though the agreement between NASCAR and Camping World that makes Camping World the title sponsor of NASCAR’s Truck Series is good through the 2022 race season, the series will undergo a name change ahead of the 2019 season, becoming known as the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“Gander Outdoors’ customer base has an affinity to the outdoor lifestyle and will transition seamlessly as the title sponsor of our national series in 2019,” NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve Phelps said. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has a consistent and dedicated fan base that will embrace the Gander Outdoors brand. This expanded agreement demonstrates our partners’ confidence in the on-track product and the power of our brand loyal fan base.”

Camping World purchased Gander Mountain last year and changed the Gander Mountain name to Gander Outdoors.

Camping World replaced Craftsman as the title sponsor of NASCAR’ Truck Series in 2009. In 2014, the relationship was extended through 2022.

“Nearly a decade ago, we felt strongly our entitlement sponsorship would dramatically increase Camping World’s customer base, and it’s delivered,” Camping World Chairman Marcus Lemonis said. “We expect the passionate fans of NASCAR will embrace Gander Outdoors the same way they supported Camping World and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the series.”

