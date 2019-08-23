NASCAR Truck: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run its only road-course race of the season Sunday — the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. Sunday’s race is the second race of the second-race playoffs.

The preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race is a short one, with only 29 drivers. Also worth noting. No former winners of the event are on the list. Justin Haley is the defending winner, and Austin Cindric won in Canada in 2017, but both of those drivers have moved to the Xfinity Series, which will race at Road America in Wisconsin this weekend.

Qualifying for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, with the race to follow at approximately 2:30 p.m. Qualifying may be seen live on FOX Sports 2, while the race will air live on FOX Sports Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park:

