NASCAR Truck: Carson Hocevar continues to race injured

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – JUNE 17: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, waits on crutches in the pit before the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Clean Harbors 150 Practice at Knoxville Raceway on June 17, 2022 in Knoxville, Iowa. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway will be the third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since Carson Hocevar sustained a broken right tibia in a last-lap crash at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4.

Hocevar has continued to race since the injury near his right ankle and the resulting surgery.

“My plan for sure is to try and race and start it at least,” Hocevar said in an interview in SiriusXM NASCAR radio ahead of the race the following weekend at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. “My name is on the door and I don’t want to see it starting the race with me not in it.”

Hocevar started the race at Sonoma on June June 11 but was replaced by NASCAR Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez on lap 11. Suarez drove Hocevar’s truck to a sixth-place finish for which Hocevar received credit as the driver who started the race in the truck.

Hocevar started and completed the most recent race on the Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway dirt surface. Hocevar led the first 65 laps of the 150-lap race before a blown engine resulted in him falling out of the race on lap 66.

Hocevar is eighth in the Truck Series driver points standings with three top-fives and six top-10s in the first 13 races of the season.

