NASCAR Truck: Carson Hocevar goes full-time in 2021

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 21: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #40 Scott’s Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 21, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Hocevar will drive for Niece Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2021, the race team announced Thursday.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to race fulltime next year with the Niece Motorsports group,” Hocevar said. “We’ve had some really strong runs in the few starts that we’ve had this season, and I am grateful for the chance to continue that next year. I’ve learned so much already this year and know that we will keep improving next year too.”

Hocevar has been running a partial schedule in the Truck Series for Niece this season, contesting five races, so far, in 2020. He has a best finish of 12th at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. In all, Hocevar has made seventh Truck Series starts, making his debut in the series in 2019.

“Carson has really impressed us this season,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “He’s proven his talent – getting into the truck with no track time and really holding his own. We’re thrilled to have him with us full-time next season and look forward to contending for wins together.”

