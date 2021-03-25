NASCAR Truck: Carson Hocevar honors Bryan Clauson in Bristol dirt race

By AMANDA VINCENT

The paint scheme on Caron Hocevar’s No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt track on Saturday will honor late racer Bryan Clauson.

“Bryan Clauson was a hero of mine, and I got a chance to learn from him in quarter midgets,” Hocevar said. “I really look at how big of an impact he had on the racing community and how he handled himself on and off the track.”

Clauson died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a midget crash at Belleville (Kan.) High-Banks Speedway.

Hocevar’s truck will carry a blue and white paint scheme reminiscent of on on Clauson’s No. 40 Chip Ganassi Racing entry in the series now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2008. In 26 Xfinity races between 2007 and 2008, Clauson posted a best finish at Kentucky Speedway in 2008.

Although Clauson spent a brief time in the Xfinity Series, he is, perhaps, best known for his midget and sprint-car racing prowess. Since his death, he has been inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Clauson Tower has been constructed at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway has hosted a yearly USAC Midget race in his honor on its infield dirt track.

Clauson was a three-time USAC National Midget Series champion, three-time USAC National drivers champion, two-time USAC National Sprint Car Series champion and a Non-Winged Sprint Car Driver-of-the-Year.

Clauson also contested the Indianapolis 500 three times, posting a best finish of 23rd in 2016.

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. ET green flag on Saturday. The starting grid will be set by heat races, the first of those expected to get underway around 4:30 p.m., also on Saturday.

“I’m really excited about this race, and obviously, this is a really special paint scheme,” Hocevar said. “Bryan meant a lot to me. I’m honored to have known him and hope that we can make him proud on Saturday night. I am thankful that we will have a chance to get on track and get some practice before we have our heat races. I think it’s going to be a fun race and hope that we can put on a good show for the fans.”

