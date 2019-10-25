NASCAR Truck: Carson Hocevar takes second stab with Jordan Anderson Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sixteen-year-old Carson Hocevar plans to make his second-career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start, his first on asphalt at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Nov. 8. he’ll drive the No. 56 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet as a teammate to owner/driver Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 3.

“I’m really excited. I’m pumped,” Hocevar said, as quoted in a Michigan Live article. “Jordan is trying to grow his team; he wants to make it a second-car deal. He wanted to give me another shot on a pavement track, and we have talked back and forth about Phoenix for months. He wanted to see if it worked, if it made sense. Could we get the right people in line – the right crew chief and engineers – to make it worthwhile?”

Hocever made his Truck Series debut on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, earlier this year, driving the No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. After being involved in an on-track incident, he finished 25th, seven laps down.

Hocevar has competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series the last two seasons, posting six top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in 15 races.

