NASCAR Truck: Chad Chastain makes debut at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chad Chastain, brother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, is slated to make his NASCAR national-series debut Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He’ll drive the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.



“I was excited to get the call to come race with Niece Motorsports in this great ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet,” Chad Chastain said. “I’m thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and our great partners with Buckle up New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This will definitely be a new challenge, but I’m so excited for the opportunity and will do my best to make the most of it.”

Chastain will start near the back in the 31st position, as NASCAR’s formula for setting starting grids includes previous race results and fastest laps, and Chastain doesn’t have those stats with no previous series starts.



Ross Chastain planned to drive the No. 45 truck at The Glen, but because of his status as a Cup Series driver, Chastain is ineligible to compete in Saturday’s race, the last race of the Truck Series regular season, and the remaining races that make up the Truck Series playoffs. He has a best finish of second at Kansas Speedway in four races with Niece Motorsports this season.



Chad Chastain was the FASCAR Pro-Truck champion and Pro Late Model champion at Desoto Speedway in Bradenton, Fla., in 2015 and the Pro Late Model champion at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punts Gorda, Fla., in 2016. He has more than 40 race wins in various racing series, including victories on road course including the Homestead-Miami Speedway infield road course and Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, according to a Niece Motorsports press release.



Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday’s race, scheduled to get underway at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET: