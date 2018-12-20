NASCAR Truck: Chad Finley Racing has full-time plans for 2019

The No. 42 Chad Finley Racing Chevrolet on pit road during a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 16, 2018 (photo courtesy of ChadFinley.com).

By AMANDA VINCENT

After running five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, Chad Finley Racing plans to contend the complete schedule of the renamed NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series in 2019. The team will field the No. 42 Chevrolet.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve built in a short time,” Team Principal Jeff Finley said, as quoted by Motorsports Tribune. “We were able to post a strong top-10 finish in our first race of the season at Gateway and were able to carry that speed all the way through our last race of 2018. We’re working harder at the shop to make our program better and know that it takes a total team effort. The addition of a talented, funded driver at a competitive investment only makes our team stronger for the goal of celebrating in victory lane.”

Co-owner Chad Finley and Robby Lyons will be among the drivers in the truck. Other drivers will be announced later. Finley scored the team’s best finish, so far, of sixth at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., last year.

Finley has five-career Truck Series starts, two in 2015 and three last season, with the sixth at Gateway in 2018 being his career-best as a driver.

Lyons has 11-career Truck Series starts between 2017 and 2018, with a best finish of 12th in his series debut at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Bruce Cook will be crew chief.

“With Daytona opening the season, we realize it’s a huge opportunity for us to showcase our abilities,” Cook said. “Robby did an exceptional job with our superspeedway truck at Talladega, going from the back to the front on multiple occasions and finding himself where it mattered when it counted the most, even if the result wasn’t what we hoped for. The good thing for our truck program is that we’re aggressively working hard in the shop using our resources to make our program better from top to bottom. From superspeedways to speedways and short tracks, we’re making the investments to have a strong platform no matter who is behind the wheel. We’re looking forward to 2019.”

Cook has been a Truck Series crew chief for 68 Truck Series races since 2009. In that time, he led drivers including Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Ron Hornaday to a total of six wins, all in 2011 during a stint with the now-defunct Kevin Harvick Inc.

