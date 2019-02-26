NASCAR Truck: Chad Finley Racing withdraws from Vegas race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Finley Racing has withdrawn its No. 42 Chevrolet entry that was scheduled to be driven by Robby Lyons from Friday night’s Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The withdrawal is a result of an accident involving the No. 42 team’s transporter after the Ultimate Tailgating 200 Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 23. CFR’s primary truck for the Vegas race was on the team’s transporter at Atlanta when the transporter was struck as it attempted to leave the track through the wrong tunnel. Both the transporter and race truck sustained damage.

“Ultimately, we had an incident with our hauler where it was damaged while trying to exit the grounds of Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday night,” a statement from Chad Finley Racing read. “After surveying it all, as our primary Vegas truck was also damaged, and reviewing all our options, we have decided to forgo Las Vegas and begin working on repairing our hauler and race trucks. We’re disappointed that we are having to adjust our schedule so early in the season, but the hauler made it impossible for us to get to Las Vegas efficiently, as it was scheduled to leave Monday morning.”

