NASCAR Truck: Chandler Smith dominates Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 13: Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Charge Me Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chandler Smith cemented his advancement to round two of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff with a win Saturday night in the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Smith’s latest win was his third of the season and the fifth Truck Series win of his career.

“The blessings keep stacking up,” Smith said of his latest win and the recent birth of his first child.

Smith dominated the 250-lap race, leading a race-high 176 laps. John Hunter Nemechek had a front-row seat for his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate’s dominant performance from the second position and finished runner-up to his teammate for a KBM one-two.

Ty Majeski finished third, and Grant Enfinger was fourth. A third KBM driver, Corey Heim, was the highest-finishing driver not in the playoffs in fifth.

Although Smith dominated the race, overall, pole sitter Majeski dominated the opening stage and took the stage-one win on lap 70. He did lose the lead to fellow front-row starter Smith on the opening lap, but on lap two, Majeski retook the lead and pulled away.

Smith won the second 70-lap stage that ended at lap 140. He and Nemechek beat Majeski off pit road during the caution that followed stage one, and Smith remained up front for the duration of stage two. Nemechek maintained second throughout the second stage, but Majeski lost third to Enfinger by the end of the stage.

After pit stops that followed stage two, Smith continued up front with Nemechek in second.

The yellow flag waved only once for an on-track incident involving Nick Leitz and Carson Hocevar on lap 215. Hocevar still managed a top-10, taking the checkered flag in the 10th position.

“My fault, I guess,” Hocevar said. “I was looking left and didn’t see him cross my nose.”

Taylor Gray joined Heim as the two non-playoff drivers in the top-10 at the finish of Saturday’s race by finishing sixth. Matt Crafton finished seventh, Christian Eckes eighth, and Zane Smith finished ninth.

Two playoff drivers were outside the top-10 at the checkered flag. Stewart Friesen finished 11th, and reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes wound up 18th, two laps down, after suffering a brake issue.