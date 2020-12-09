NASCAR Truck: Chandler Smith goes full-time with KBM

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports has promoted Chandler Smith to full-time status by naming him the new driver of the No. 18 Toyota fin the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021. He’ll replace Christian Eckes. Eckes revealed on Twitter Monday that he would not be returning to the team next season.

“I’d like to thank everybody from Kyle Busch Motorsports for the last three years of opportunities,” Eckes (@ChristianEckes) tweeted. “It has been a dream come true to race for Kyle and Samantha (Busch, team owners), and I’ll be endlessly thankful for the chance they took on me. All of the crew chiefs, engineers, crew members, pit crews, fab guys and front office people that I’ve had the pleasure of working (with) and alongside; thank you for your hard work and tireless dedication to make KBM great.”

The 2021 season will be Smiths first full-time season in the Truck Series. He has 16-career starts in the series since 2019, including 12 last season, all with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Smith finished in the top-five in exactly half of his series starts to date, including a best finish of second at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2019.

“I’ve learned a lot from Kyle the last few years, and I’m thankful to be in a position where I can continue to learn from him,” Smith said. KBM is a top-notch organization, and I know that with the hard work from everyone in the shop combined with the support from Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) that every time we go to the race track, we’ll have a chance to compete for wins, as long as I do my part.”

