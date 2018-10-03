NASCAR Truck: Charge against Jordan Anderson dropped

By AMANDA VINCENT

The charge of possession of a stolen vehicle brought against NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson by the Rowan County, N.C., Sheriff’s Department has been dropped, the Rowan County court clerk’s office confirmed on Tuesday. Lack of evidence was the reason given for the dropped charge.

Anderson purchased a race truck from Robert Newling, but the truck belonged to Truck Series owner/driver Mike Harmon. Newling has been arrested for larceny of a stolen vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21. A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest, but he was never formally arrested.

According to information obtained by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Anderson was supposed to turn himself in Sept. 20 but didn’t do so and an attempt to obtain the stolen race truck was unsuccessful. Jordan claims in a statement released on Tuesday, though, that he was cooperative since learning of the investigation.

Below, is a statement released by Anderson via his Facebook page on Tuesday, in its entirety: