NASCAR Truck: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off NASCAR All-Star weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway with Friday night’s running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Friday’s race is the eighth race of the 23-race season for the Truck Series and the second of consecutive race weekends for the series before having next weekend off.

Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the Charlotte race. Also on the 36-truck entry list for Friday night’s race is Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch, who will compete in his fifth and final Truck Series race of 2019. Busch is going for an undefeated season in the Truck Series, as he won his four previous series starts this year.

Qualifying for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

