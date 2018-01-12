NASCAR Truck: Charlotte Motor Speedway test rescheduled

By AMANDA VINCENT

An open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams in preparation for the N.C. Education Lottery 200 on May 18 has been rescheduled.

The one-day test, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, is now scheduled for Jan. 24. The schedule change is the result of an unfavorable weather forecast for the original date.

Teams/drivers expected to participate include Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Kyle Benjamin, Spencer Davis and Riley Herbst of Kyle Busch Motorsports; Joe Nemechek and John Hunter Nemechek of NEMCO Motorsports; Cody Coughlin, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant of GMS Racing; Justin Fontaine and Austin Wayne Self of Niece Motorsports; Korbin Forrister of All Out Motorsports; Stuart Friesen of Halmar Friesen Racing; Jesse Little of JJL Motorsports; and Austin Hill of Young’s Motorsports.

The list of participants may change as a result of the schedule change and additional drivers/teams may be added since the test is an open test, meaning all series teams and drivers are invited to participate.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).