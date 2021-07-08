NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe heads to Knoxville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers Ford, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Toyota Toyota, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe will be behind the wheel of the No. 04 Roper Racing Ford on Friday for the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt track of Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.



Friday night’s race will be Briscoe’s third Truck Series race of 2021. He finished fifth for Roper Racing in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway earlier this season.



His previous 27-career Truck Series starts produced two wins, including a win on the dirt of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2018.



“I’m definitely excited to get to Knoxville, the sprint car capital of the world, so excited to go there. I’m really excited to see how Knoxville races in the Truck Series,” Briscoe said.” I think it’s gonna be a really good layout for the trucks and just kind of how the stock cars react on dirt. I think that will be a really good track. I Eldora is almost the perfect track for those, but if the track is prepped right, Knoxville could be something that we haven’t seen in a long time on dirt in the stock car with a big cushion and things like that, so I’m excited to get there. Anytime I can go run on the dirt it’s always a good time and it’s fun to go run with the Roper guys. They’re a small group, a really small team out of Texas and just a really fun group of guys to go race with, so I’m excited to get over there and hopefully give them a really good run and then, obviously, head back to Atlanta and see how we do. That’s gonna be the first time we went back to a track for a second time this year, so trying to just use that to our advantage and try to capitalize on that.”



Briscoe also will contest the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. He is 23rd in the Cup Series driver points standings with two top-10 race finishes in the first 20 races of the season.



