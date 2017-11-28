NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe named Most Popular Driver

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe has been announced as the winner of the 2017 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The award is the result of a fan vote. He is the second-consecutive recipient from Brad Keselowski Racing and the third from that race team in the last four years, following 2016 winner Tyler Reddick and 2014 award recipient Ryan Blaney.

Briscoe’s 2017 Truck Series honors also include series Rookie of the Year and a first-career series win in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17. He made the eight-driver playoffs, but was eliminated early. His 2017 stats also included 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes in 23 races. He ended the season sixth in the series standings.

BKR shuttered operations at the end of the season. Briscoe, along with teammate Austin Cindric, will move to the Xfinity Series part-time in 2018 to share a ride at Roush Fenway Racing. Briscoe also plans to compete in select IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series and Trans-Am races.

