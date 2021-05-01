NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe rejoins Roper Racing for Kansas race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series rookie driver Chase Briscoe will return to the seat of the No. 04 Roper Racing Ford for Saturday night’s Wise Power 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansa City. it will be Briscoe’s second race with Roper Racing, as he also drove the the truck to a fifth-place finish on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt track in March.

“I’m excited to get back with the Roper guys; we had a great run on the dirt, and I’m excited to see where their stuff is on the pavement side and help them try to evaluate where they stack up. I’m honored that they asked me to do it, as I had a blast racing with them at Bristol, and I’m sure it will be the same at Kansas.”

Briscoe has 26-career Truck Series starts, included the full 2017 season. He has two-career wins in the series. Briscoe also is an 11-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including a win at Kansas last season. He is 28th in the Cup Series driver points standings, 10 races into his rookie campaign, with a best finish of 11th last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

