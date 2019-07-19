NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe rejoins ThorSport for Eldora repeat attempt

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Chase Briscoe will defend his 2018 Eldora Dirt Derby NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win when the Truck Series returns to its only dirt track for the 2019 edition of the event on Aug. 1. His 2018 entry in the race was a one-race deal to drive the No. 27 Ford for ThorSport Racing. He’ll be back in that truck for this year’s event.

“I can’t wait to get back to Eldora,” Briscoe said. “It’s a special race to me because, for guys growing up on dirt, it’s our version of Daytona. No one has ever won that race twice, let alone back-to-back, and hopefully, we can do it. I’m so thankful to Duke and Rhonda Thorson for letting me run this race, and hopefully, we can get DIAEDGE, Ford, and ThorSport Racing a victory.”

The Eldora race will be the first of a two-race weekend across two tracks for Briscoe. After competing in the Thursday night race at Eldora, he’ll travel to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International to contest a Saturday Xfinity Series race as driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing with Biage-DenBeste Ford, his regular ride.

Briscoe has two Truck Series wins in 24-career series starts, the other win coming at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017. He also is a winner in the Xfinity Series, with a victory last season on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval.” He has 34-career Xfinity Series starts, to date. This season is his first as a full-time competitor in the Xfinity Series. He ran the full 2017 Truck Series schedule in 2017 before moving to the Xfinity Series for a partial schedule in 2018.

