NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe wins race, Christopher Bell new champ at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe played 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff spoiler Friday night, claiming his first-career win in the final race of his Brad Keselowski Racing team in the final race of the 2017 season — the Ford EcoBoost 200.

“This is a long time coming,” Briscoe said. “I’m so proud of all these guys. Thank you so much to Ford for believing in me. I know that this year, at least by my standards and what I felt like I could have done, for those guys to continue to believe in me makes me feel so blessed and thankful to be here. I know, two years ago, I was sleeping on couches and now to be a winner in NASCAR. I wish we were in the final four. I felt like we could have been, but that’s part of the circumstances. I have to thank Brad and Ford and the Cunninghams. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t thank them enough.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell claimed the 2017 Truck Series championship with a second-place finish.

“A dream come true just doesn’t even describe it,” Bell said. “For me to be at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) as long as I have and to go out a champion there is something I’m really proud of and really proud that I’ve got all of our partners at JBL here to victory lane at Homestead for the championship stage. They’ve been with me since day one of my Truck career and really glad we’ve got a lot of guests here with us. Between JBL, Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development), SiriusXM, DC Solar, everyone at KBM, man, these trucks are so good and they pay so much attention to all the detail into that goes into these things, and that’s what makes these Tundras so fast. It’s just – speechless.”

Bell moved up to the second position in the running order in the final five laps when previous second-place runner Ben Rhodes pitted for fuel with about four laps remaining.

“Yeah, this Homestead race was just the story of our season – just everything we can do, we do right,” Rhodes said. “Just stuff outside of our control goes wrong. Had we not run out of gas and had we not got dumped by (Austin) Cindric the week before, we’d be champions right now, and you know, that’s a very bittersweet thing to look at, but it just shows that everything we can do right, we’re doing right. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas. You know; that’s a little bit on me, a little bit on our pit stop stopping short because the 29 (Briscoe) came in in front of us and took longer to get gas in it. I left just a split second too early and that could have been it right there.”

Briscoe dominated, leading 81 of the 134 laps that made up the race. Rhodes and Bell were the only other two lap leaders, with Rhodes leading 43 laps and Bell the other 10th. Rhodes and Briscoe were the two stage winners, with Bell winning the first 40-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Briscoe on lap 34.

Brisco got off pit road first between during the caution between the first two stages to reassume the lead, but on lap 49, Rhodes took the lead and led most of the second stage.

Briscoe took the lead for good just before lap 100.

Championship Four drivers Johnny Sauter and Austin Cindric were in the top-five at the checkered flag, with Sauter finishing third and Cindric fifth. Ryan Truex finished fourth. Matt Crafton was the only playoff driver outside the top-five at the end, but he was just outside the top-five in sixth.

Finishing seventh through 10th were Stewart Friessen, Grant Enfinger, Justin Haley and Timothy Peters.

The yellow flag waved only twice during the race, with the only two cautions being the competition cautions between stages.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).