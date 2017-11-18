NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe wins Rookie of the Year

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe’s Brad Keselowski Racing teammate and fellow-rookie Austin Cindric may have advanced all the way to the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Four to battle for the series title in Friday night’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while Briscoe was among the first two drivers eliminated from the playoffs, but Briscoe came out ahead for Truck Series top rookie honors. Briscoe’s first-career Truck Series win in BKR’s final race at Homestead on Friday night was the punctuation mark on Briscoe claiming the 2017 Camping World Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year distinction.

“This is a long time coming,” Briscoe said. “I’m so proud of all these guys. Thank you so much to Ford for believing in me. I know that this year, at least by my standards and what I felt like I could have done, for those guys to continue to believe in me makes me feel so blessed and thankful to be here. I know, two years ago, I was sleeping on couches and now to be a winner in NASCAR. I wish we were in the final four. I felt like we could have been, but that’s part of the circumstances. I have to thank Brad and Ford and the Cunninghams. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t thank them enough.”

Briscoe’s win was among 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes in the 23 races that comprised the 2017 Truck Series season, the only 23 races in Briscoes Truck Series career, to this point, as he made his series debut in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

With Brad Keselowski Racing closing up shop, Briscoe’s NASCAR future is uncertain, but Ford recently has expressed interest in keeping Briscoe in the manufacturer’s fold, perhaps in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

