NASCAR Truck: Chase Briscoe wins out in ThorSport Racing close finish at Eldora

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe turned his first NASCAR Camping World Series race of 2018 into a win Wednesday night on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, with his win of the 2018 edition of the Eldora Dirt Derby. His latest win was his second-straight Truck Series win, as he also won his last race — the 2017 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“This is our Daytona for dirt guys,” Briscoe said.

Wednesday night’s Eldora win came down to a two-lap side-by-side battle among two ThorSport Racing teammates, Briscoe and Grant Enfinger, after an overtime restart, with Briscoe bettering his teammate by about the width of a fender.

“He used me up and I was going for it,” Enfinger said. “He didn’t do anything dirty. Man, that close. By a bumper. We have a few more races until the playoffs. We’ve got to step it up.”

Briscoe led the second stage, running up front for 46 of the 50 laps that made up that stage. In all, the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular led a race-high 54 laps.

Logan Seavey, in his Camping World Truck Series debut, nearly matched Briscoe’s laps-led tally, running up front for most of the third and final 60-lap stage and leading 53 laps after taking the lead through a pit strategy of staying out between the second and third stages.

Briscoe, though, took the lead from Seavey on the second-to-last restart of the race after a lap 137 caution, the eighth caution of the race. Enfinger was up to second by the final caution that came on lap 146.

Seavey was eighth at the checkered flag.

Ben Rhodes was winner of the first 40-lap stage of the race. Rhodes 2018 Eldora success began early when he won the pole during a traditional single-truck qualifying session and continued to the first of five qualifying races. After winning his qualifying race, Rhodes led all but one lap on the first stage. But a few laps after his stage win, he hit the wall, fell of the pace and headed to the pits for repairs. He wound up 29th at the finish.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman also was in the back at the checkered flag. Newman’s first Truck Series race since 2015 resulted in a 30th-place finish after he was involved in a multi-truck crash on lap 54.

Stewart Friesen finished third, Matt Crafton was fourth, and Bret Moffitt rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek, Seavey, Justin Haley and Nick Hoffman.

In addition to Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Briscoe, Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen were winners in the five 10-lap qualifying races. Gragson won the 25-lap last-chance race that determined two of the final spots on the main event starting grid.

