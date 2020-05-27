NASCAR Truck: Chase Elliott claims Busch ‘bounty’ at Charlotte

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 iRacing Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After seeing Kyle Busch winning the last seven NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races he entered, fellow-NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, the parent company of the Truck Series title sponsor, offered a combined $1000,000 “bounty” for a Cup driver to beat Busch in a Truck Series race. Chase Elliott answered the call in the next Truck Series race, Tuesday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the mission was accomplished in the form of Elliott’s third-career series win in his 13th Truck Series race. The $100,000 will be in the form of a donation in Elliott’s name to a COVID-19-related charity.

After the race, Elliott took a bow, mimicking Busch’s standard victory move.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. It’s not a dig at anybody,” Elliott said. “Just having fun. It was about beating him, and it was fun, and we did it, so why not? Hopefully, no one gets their feelings hurt over it, but if they do, they do. Whatever.”

Busch finished second, but after the race, he expressed frustration over his team not being prepared.

“It doesn’t help showing up to the race track with broke parts on your truck,” Busch said. “That was a problem from the get-go. Didn’t have our right-front stopper right, so we were all over the splitter. We came in and didn’t know it was broke so had to fix it with a makeshift piece, and it was way too high. Then, we tried to fix it and just never was right. We were out in left field the whole night. Never really had a great feel for the truck or a great driving truck. Just salvaged what I could.”

Tuesday’s race was only the third Truck Series race of the season, the first in over three months after a multi-week break following the first two races and, then, a halt in the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zane Smith finished third, Brett Moffitt was fourth, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five.

Ross Chastain and Elliott were stage winners in the first half of the race, with Chastain winning the first 30-lap stage and Elliott the second.

Austin Hill led the first 26 laps after starting on the pole. Chastain, after starting the race in the 27th position, took the lead from Hill on lap 27.

Smith and Matt Crafton led laps in stage two, but on lap 44, Elliott took his first lead. By the end of the race, Elliott led a race-high 47 of the 134 laps that made up the race.

Busch, who was 33rd after a pit stop during a lap-15 competition caution, took his first lead on the restart after the second stage after a battle with Ben Rhodes. Moffitt took the lead from Busch on lap 87, but the yellow flag waved on the same lap and Busch reassumed the lead by staying out.

Busch, then, gave up the lead to pit during the next caution on lap 96, turning the lead over to Smith and restarting outside the top-20.

As Chastain sat on pit road with a crewman looking under the truck, Elliott was back in the lead for a restart with 27 laps to go. Smith retook the lead on the restart, but on lap 111 Elliott was back up front. A few laps later, Busch was back up to second.

Finishing sixth through 10th were John Hunter Nemechek, Johnny Sauter, Ty Majeski, Hill, Rhodes.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

