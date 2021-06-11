NASCAR Truck: Chase Elliott rejoins GMS Racing for Texas

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will begin the Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend by running the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. He’ll drive the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet.



“We are excited to announce @chaseelliott will be piloting the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado @TXMotorSpeedway 6/12 with sponsorship from #A_SHOCenergy,” the race team announced via Twitter (@GMSRacingLLC).

Saturday’s Truck Series race will be Elliott’s first series race of the season, but his sixth, overall, for GMS Racing. Three of his five previous starts with the team came in 2020 and included a win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He also notched a win for GMS at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2017. In all, Elliott has three Truck Series wins in 15 starts.



In Cup Series competition this year, the reigning champion has a win at Texas among eight top-five and 10 top-10 race finishes in 16 races.



