NASCAR Truck: Chase Elliott reveals ‘bounty’ recipient charities

By AMANDA VINCENT
By beating Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, Chase Elliott received a $100,000 bounty put up by fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis. The bounty was offered to a Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a Truck Series race.
Elliott recently revealed that the $100,000 bonus would be split among three charities, including Busch’s Bundle of Joy Foundation that assists families dealing with infertility.
The $50,000 awarded by Lemonis will be split between the Bundle of Joy Foundation and the American Red Cross. Harvick’s $50,000 prize will be donated to Feed the Children’s COVID-19 response.
“Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without KH tweeting what he did,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted. “So thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun.”
