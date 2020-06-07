NASCAR Truck: Chase Elliott reveals ‘bounty’ recipient charities

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 iRacing Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

By beating Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, Chase Elliott received a $100,000 bounty put up by fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis. The bounty was offered to a Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a Truck Series race.

Elliott recently revealed that the $100,000 bonus would be split among three charities, including Busch’s Bundle of Joy Foundation that assists families dealing with infertility.

The $50,000 awarded by Lemonis will be split between the Bundle of Joy Foundation and the American Red Cross. Harvick’s $50,000 prize will be donated to Feed the Children’s COVID-19 response.

“Y’all should definitely recognize this wouldn’t have happened or been any fun without KH tweeting what he did,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted. “So thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun.”

