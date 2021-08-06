NASCAR Truck: Chase Purdy sidelined by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 24: Chase Purdy, driver of the #24 BAMABUGGIES.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 at Kansas Speedway on July 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chase Purdy has tested positive for COVID-19, so he’ll miss Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race T Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular A.J. Allmendinger will fill-in for Purdy behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet.



“Late yesterday afternoon, GMS Racing driver Chase Purdy tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms,” a statement from GMS on Thursday read. “In accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. A.J. Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series’ next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.”

The Xfinity Series also is racing at The Glen Saturday, so the addition of the Truck Series race will create a doubleheader race day for Allmendinger. He’ll drop to the back for the start of the Truck Series race because of the driver change.



Saturday’s Truck Series race will be Allmendinger’s first in the series since 2008. He has two top-fives and three top-10 finishes in 13-career Truck Series starts.



Allmendinger’s lone NASCAR Cup Series win came at Watkins Glen in 2014. Five of his seven-career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, to date, came on road courses, including a win earlier this season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.



Purdy is 19th in the Truck Series drivers standings after 14 races. His season-best race finishes, so far, are 15th-place showings at Pocono Raceway in Long pond, Pa., and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).