NASCAR Truck: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Thirty-three drivers are on the entry list for Friday night’s race, including the defending winner, reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt. He an Johnny Sauter are the only former Chicagoland winners on the entry list for the Camping World 225. Sauter won the race in 2017.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off the NASCAR portion of a four-race weekend at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on Friday night with the running of the Camping World 225.

Qualifying for the Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 9 p.m. Qualifying will air live on FOX Sprots 2. The race broadcast will be on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway:

