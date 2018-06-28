NASCAR Truck: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series goes night racing Friday at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., with the running of the Overton’s 225. It’s the first race of a NASCAR tripleheader at the track and the second race of a four-race weekend at Chicagoland.

Johnny Sauter heads into the Chicagoland race as the defending winner at the track where the series raced last September. Ahead of 2018, the Chicagoland NASCAR tripleheader weekend was moved from September to June.

Sauter is one of the 33 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Friday night’s race. Barring withdrawals, one driver will be on the outside looking in after Friday’s qualifying session.

Qualifying is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET Friday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 2. Live coverage moves to FOX Sports 1 for the race, scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 9 p.m.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway: