NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes gets four-race deal with KBM

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seventeen-year-old racer Christian Eckes as landed a four-race NASCAR Camping World Truck Series deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports, beginning wiht the June 16 Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“The opportunity to compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut is a dream come true; my first chance to get behind the wheel of the No. 46 Tundra can’t get here soon enough,” Eckes said. “I can’t thank everybody at Toyota Racing, Mobil 1 and all of my supporters enough for making this possible.”

The other three races in the deal include the June 23 race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis; Oct. 27 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway; and Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., near Phoenix. Cody Click, who heads KBM’s Super Late Model program, will be crew chief.

Eckes is a part-time competitor in the ARCA Racing Series and claimed his first win in that series at Salem (Ind.) Speedway last month. In 16-career ARCA starts, Eckes have five top-fives and 12-top-10 finishes. He also ran three NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races in 2016, finishing in the top-10 in two of those races.

